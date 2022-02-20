COBRAKILL - Cobratör

Watch out Terminator and Predator, here comes the Cobratör! The New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal carries on everyone. Are you on board supporting new music? I hope so because Germany's CobraKill are not the only ones playing metal in the spirit from the ‘80s. The band check off all the retro boxes from the album art with its comic book style, long hair, denim and leather, and of course the music.

Not as well produced though as the big names from the sunset strip, or Maiden or Priest. The riffs and production are dirty, the voice gritty even a touch of sleeze similar to Taime Downe from Faster Pussycat, or even Danny from Crazy Lixx.

Opening song "Silver Fist" and "Desperados" is like Motörhead and Exciter’s Long Live The Loud was hanging out with Tygers Of Pan Tang’s debut. Yes, it’s an odd analogy but what I hear, the music is straight forward rough and tumble attitude, the vocals kind of melodic, but has this dirty edge, and attitude in the chorus. This continues in "Deathstalker" with its melodic moody break. Title track builds, slower pace less brash and more melodic and focused chorus. "Electrifier" has the catchiest riff, arrangement, solo, and hook. It's direct and to the point. Same with "Bring It, Sugar". Whammy bar action in "Lavender Haze Gypsy"; third song in the spirit of ‘80s glam metal has that purity of Mötley Crüe’s Too Fast For Love. "We've Just Begun" ends the album with a ballad.

CobraKill are off to a good start, would really like to hear these songs with a little more polish. Maybe next album?