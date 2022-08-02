CORPSESSED - Succumb To Rot

I quite liked Finland's 2018 record Impetus Of Death, giving it an 8.5 here for its Abscess and Demilich vibes; the band put out a record, Beyond Abysmal Thresholds, the following year, and that somehow, unfortunately, flew right under my radar. But now they're back with Succumb To Rot, and I was excited to see this one land in my inbox.

And, man, everything that I want is here all over again, the production sound grimy but not too indecipherable, the vibe just outrageously pure DM in the sewers, tracks like “Death-Stench Effluvium” locking into a Despise The Sun-era Suffocation groove, while “Spiritual Malevolence” follows it up with a blasting, sturdy trudge through the muck. “Sublime Indignation” shows that there's some songwriting finesse swimming around all the grime, as the band builds and climaxes intelligently and comes to a fantastic grinding conclusion.

Closer “Pneuma Akathartos” is excellent, Corpsessed showing off a sort of... “maturity” is a strong word to use here, especially considering I've already said “intelligently” and this band IS called Corpsessed, after all, but, goddamnit if that song doesn't bring a bit of, sure, maturity, to their sound, a sound that is just beautiful in its horrid morbidity, the band taking all that is great about the ugliest of DM and, under all the horror, hinting that maybe they're going to take it up a notch next time around with even more songwriting smarts and atmosphere having time to sprout like black mould.