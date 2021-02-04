DARK ZODIAK - Ophiuchus

German thrashy death metallers’ third album Ophiuchus, The Thirteenth Sign Of The Zodiac, combine those elements of both genres. Like Arch Enemy mixing extreme metal styles, Simone uses guttural and wicked tones in the delivery. "Do More, Say Less" starts the album with a moody build then launching into an aggressive charge. Dark Zodiak do approach this style of metal a little different by using more backing gang vocals, and not as technical as others. "Heaven, Earth, and Beneath" uses more lower death metal vocal tone with the equally punishing assault.

Opening riff on "Invisible Apocalypse" could fit on modern Kreator or Slayer album, switches to Obituary type roll, back and forth between slower and quicker tempos. Bass begins the title track with some whisper spoken vocal as the arrangement builds ominously and kicks in to a great mid-tempo groove. "Destroy Destruction" is back to more traditional death metal aesthetic, still uses both vocals. "From Thrash Till Death" as a title is bit misleading, not really "thrashy"? Has more a death metal feel. "Total Freedom" starts with clean guitars and melodic, but changes gears quickly. "Ignorance" closes the album with more classic thrash riffery and tempo, with splashes of death metal slower notes and romp.