DAWN AFTER DARK - New Dawn Rising

Birmingham UK based rockers who got started in the late '80s releasing three 12” singles, shortly after breaking up in 1991, reforming for a one off show in 2019. New Dawn Rising was produced by Andy Taylor (Duran Duran), and includes new songs as well as ones that were performed live but never recorded like "Maximum Overdrive", "Crystal High", and "The Groove".

And speaking of, "Overdrive" opener is for all those fans of The Cult, both the music and voice. Combo of a metal riff chug with the melodic rock chorus for "Dead On Time". "The Groove", well keeps with the rock groove, picks up the pace briefly too mid way. "When Will You Come Home To Me?" has a lighter vibe in contrast to the lyrics, picks up the pace towards the end. An AC/DC romp in "Nothing Can Fulfill Me (Without Your Love)" is catchy and up beat single/video choice. Guitar leads follow the vocal lines during "The Shifting Sands Of Time", back to The Cult vibes on the bouncy "Crystal High". "Her Sleep" the most reserved of the eleven tracks with quiet clean guitars for the verses. Someone is searching for their "Truth And Her Freedom" before the album closes.