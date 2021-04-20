DAY OF THE JACKAL - Day Zero

Not to be confused with the 1973 movie of the same name, UK rockers debut album, Day Zero, is making the rounds on Bandcamp and digital platforms. In a time when there are many bands that you can connect to in the hard rock genre, Jackal keep things meat and potatoes rock. But like first track “On Your Own Again”, the breakdown and ride out picks up the pace and hits harder. They are kind of like Volbeat, Foo Fighters, meets Black Stone Cherry with a little Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

“Rotten To The Core”, “Secrets To The Grave”, and “Coffin Fix”, with double bass, has a bit more edge and Motörhead rock ‘n’ roll drive. “Riskin it All” is a bar room rocker, drum begun “Till the Devil” gets more bluesy, and the “Afterburn” riff and arrangement has an AC/DC spirit. Ready to ride your horse out west? Check out the sticks and kick drum build riff combo for “Rock N Roll Deathride”. It maintains the spirit the album has across ten tunes.

Not something I’d regularly listen to, but if it’s your thing check it out. The mix and production is solid.