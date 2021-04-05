EMPYRIUM - Über den Sternen

Returning from a 7 year slumber, German duo Empyrium meld their doom beginnings with their latter folk material and the result is a thoughtful journey through nature and the myths of the wild. Über den Sternen, a “metaphorical German translation of their band name meaning ‘Above the Stars’,” according to a press release, is a dreamy, forestry soundscape rounded out by a doomy atmosphere.

Über den Sternen presents a clean, full landscape as the instruments breathe easy with a multitude of textures of an album that flows brilliantly. Airy, harsh vocals are present again and are intermittently woven in with the earthy cleans. Two instrumentals are scattered through the eight tracks with “Moonrise” being a humble, yet budding acoustic number and “In The Morning Mist” sets the stage for the closer and mammoth title track – a true melodic doom masterpiece with one monumental riff that leaves a tremendous mark on the listener. Poignant acoustic pieces melded with folk instrumentation appear in the form of “The Archer” and the thick, worldly, “The Wild Swans”. More consistent and focused, Über den Sternen flows gracefully and no song or note is mailed in. Empyrium prove why they are one of the most unique and talented groups out there and hopefully fans won’t have to wait another 7 years for new material.