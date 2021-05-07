EXTINGUISH - Extinguish

Sacramento's Extinguish are starting strong here on their debut EP, the band laying down a fantastic death metal-fuelled take on heavy hardcore, obvious reference point being Wolverine Blues-era Entombed, which this certainly takes influence from. But the vocals and vibe approach Tragedy, a sort of apocalyptic crust sludge, opening cut “Final Sin”, for example, totally laying waste to everything immediately. “Unconquered” has d-beat mayhem mixed with Obituary-worship riffing, and it works, as does the song's sludgey HC breakdown section. “Only Silence” has a groove-laden hardcore sound that brings to mind something that might have come out on Roadrunner in the early '90s, like, seconds before no one needed to hear groove-laden hardcore, when it was still fresh.

This 16-minute EP is a perfect length for this sort of material, and while there is a decent amount of variety on display here, I'm left wondering how I'd be feeling if this was a full-length. Would anything beyond 25 minutes of this get tiring? Extinguish may have to dive a bit deeper into shades and hues for their first full-length to keep the excitement levels up. Still, this is a fantastic release, with great production and tons of energy. It's like, hey, From Ashes Rise are coming to town, who's opening? These guys, and every single ball of stench in the venue is gonna love them.