FORSAKEN AGE - Heavy Metal Nightmare

Sophomore effort from female fronted Kiwi traditional metallers (as if the title weren't a dead giveaway). After a little feedback, "Death Terror" jumps from the speakers. Threats of being an up tempo album never materialize, failing to live up to this opening cut. To call Crissy Scarfe's style "singing" is a misnomer, as most of her contribution, throughout the eleven tunes, is almost spoken word. The lone exception being a short bit of maniacal shrieking during "Hail And Farewell". After a subdued intro, "Ride On" gallops on a well-worn Teutonic path. Speaking of clickety-clack Germanic melodies, there's the rudimentary speed of "Fire In Our Hearts", which mentions the band moniker each chorus and ends with "We are Forsaken Age."

Knowing that Tim "Ripper" Owens appears on "Raven's Cry", still would be hard pressed to identify him, as his inclusion is wasted, his vocal asset all but ignored, having him sing/talk in a normal register and/or over the top of Scarfe. Caterwauls and cowbells for the titular option. Sort of prophetic, the concluding "Time Warrior" as it goes back to another era, referencing "posers!" Sorry, know New Zealand is a bit off the beaten bath, but in the Internet age the genre, even those plying retro inspiration, has progressed well beyond this Battle of the Bands talent level. A rare miss from the folks at Pure Steel.