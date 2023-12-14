GEDDY LEE - My Effin' Life

I'm quite sure many fellow Rush fans shared the same thought I did upon Neil Peart issuing such books as the now-classic, 'Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road' back in the early 21st century – when will the other Rush-ers put pen to paper (or rather, finger to keyboard) and offer us a glimpse into their personal lives/backstory? And in late 2021, Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee announced online that he had indeed taken the literary plunge and had completed work on his autobiography. And two years later (November 14, 2023, to be exact), My Effin' Life finally arrived.

Rush admirers will undoubtedly enjoy everything about this book, as we finally learn the specifics of his father's passing when Geddy (real name: Gary Lee Weinrib) was young, why drummer John Rutsey was excused from the band in 1974, Rush's not-so-rosy relationship with promotor Bill Graham, their fondness for a certain substance while recording classic LP's, and the intense physical affect touring had on Neil Peart on what would turn out to be Rush's last-ever tour with the drummer (in 2015).

Additionally, Lee should be commended for assembling a section that focuses solely on – and uncovers – the horrors that both his father and mother (and their families) had to endure as concentration camp survivors during the Holocaust. Plus, the book is chockful of rare/never before seen photos that pertain to all eras of his life.

The only criticism is the book's length is most certainly a whopper (over 500 pages) – which may prove challenging for anyone less than an absolute Rush diehard running the risk of their attention span dipping at various points. But let's give credit where credit is due – Lee covers (or rather, uncovers) all the bases throughout My Effin' Life.