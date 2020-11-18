GLACIER – The Passing Of Time

It only took over 40 years, but Portland’s Glacier is ready to freeze the masses with their full-length debut, The Passing Of Time. Some old-heads may be familiar with their 1985 self-titled EP. An appropriate title, no original members of the group are left except for longtime vocalist Michael Podrybau. Reforming in 2018 with the blessing of the surviving members of the band, the rest of the lineup is filled with young guns, including guitarist Marco Martell, who has played with death metal giants Malevolent Creation and Vader. The Passing Of Time is energetic, straightforward, and should please any fans of traditional metal.

Podrybau carries a swagger and timbre similar to Biff Byford and the anthemic, fist-pumping value of “Valor” could fit right on a Saxon record. Love the fresh and pristine guitar sound, perfectly balancing modernity with an old-school vibe; the speedy and turbulent opener “Eldest And Truest” will get the blood flowing and “Ride Out” is made for the live stage with the shout out of the song title and the speed, almost thrash metal like “Into The Night” is killer from start-to-finish and has some startling lead guitar work, the chorus is filled with vigor and intensity, and is one of the best tracks featured on here. The ascending chord progression of “Infidel” sounds like single material and the most “radio-friendly” out of the bunch with an uplifting chorus and the shout of, “God save the Infidel” will come across well live. “Sands Of Time” and “The Temple Of The Tomb” go more for a slow burn and while they have their merits, Glacier is at their best keeping it simple as the riffs, drumming, and Podrybau’s vocal ability are sturdy enough to keep a listener’s attention. The Passing Of Time is well worth a look; check it out!