GREY WOLF - Cimmerian Hordes

Wish I had a dollar for each wolf moniker I've discovered during the pandemic. There's been a pack of them. Fifth studio platter from what is essentially a one-man band, from Brazil, as Fabio "Grey Wolf" Paulinelli sings and performs all instruments (apart from drums). Despite the South American locale, this is galloping, old school German power metal, built on catchy melodies and riffing guitars, even if Paulinelli's gravel throat is closer to Chris Boltendahl (Grave Digger) with laryngitis.

Regal march sets the tone for what's to follow, a sing-song gallop, practically start to finish. The titular cut is the initial proper song, segueing from a sword battle sound effect. Doesn't really need a second intro, but once it kicks in, glorious example of early ‘80s speed metal. Taking a more mid-tempo cantor (as opposed to full-out gallop), "Knights Of The Round Table" relates the Arthurian legend, albeit with Grey Wolf's caustic, tobacco ravaged vocal cords. More variations on a musical theme, the pace vacillates over the course of the remaining seven compositions, almost all with a melody that effortlessly induces headbanging. Speedy, instrumental follow-up, "Heavy Metal Is In My Blood" returns things to normal. Pounding syncopated drums are the backbone of "Screams In The Night".

Another example of the universality of heavy metal, although many toil away in anonymity. Not if we can help it.