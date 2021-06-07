HELLTRAIL – Always Shoot Twice

Germany’s Helltrail throw up a whiskey fueled four track EP, Always Shoot Twice. Following up their 2019 full-length debut, the EP is 18 minutes of groovy heavy metal with nods to the old-school.

Vocalist Achim’s gravelly, Jack Daniels soaked vocals is suited for the rough and tumble bars, while the guitars growl in with a Pantera vibe that would make Dimebag Darrell smile. The music is no-nonsense, straight ahead metal backed by a robust rhythm section although the bass could use some more clarity. Closer “The Man In The Mirror” sticks out the most as a rocking ballad that’s acoustically began and then gives away to a roaring electric guitar and sturdy chorus. Can see this going down well at the live stage. “Constant Resistance” has an almost chant like vocal to it, while “Final Hour” glows in the groove metal territory.

Nice EP by these guys and would like to see what’s in store for the next full-length.