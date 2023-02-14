IGGY POP – Every Loser

As far as proto-punks go, Iggy Pop is, admirably, one of the last men standing – as evidenced by his nineteenth solo studio effort overall, Every Loser. Joining the Ig-ster on the LP is a variety of special guests, including Duff McKagan, Stone Gossard, Chad Smith, Dave Navarro, Travis Barker, and the late Taylor Hawkins, among others – while the album was produced by Andrew Watt (who oversaw Ozzy’s last two studio offerings).

As you’d imagine from the title of the album opener, “Frenzy,” the tune is indeed a raging rocker. And while it cuts the mustard musically, lyrically, it leaves something to be desired (sample lyric: “I’m in a frenzy you fucking prick, I’m in a frenzy you goddamned dick, I’m in a frenzy you stoned douchebag…”). Thankfully, things improve (right away, as a matter of fact), with the more new wave-y “Strung Out Johnny” – which turns out to be the album’s top tune.

Long-time Iggy admirers will probably wrinkle their nose when they hear the obvious “TV Eye” guitar riff rip on the fittingly-titled “Modern Day Ripoff,” and a predictable tune like “Neo Punk” sounds like it was thrown together (both musically and lyrically) on the spot. But again, it’s the album’s more new wave-y tunes (rather than the hard rockers) that prove the most inspired, strongest, and heck, enjoyable – including “Comments” and “The Regency.”