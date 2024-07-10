JETHRO TULL - Bursting Out (The Inflated Edition)

Punk rock was certainly inspiring veteran rock bands to streamline their sound and look by the late '70s. But Jethro Tull was not so easily convinced – as they frolicked merrily along the prog-rock path with such LP's as Songs From The Wood and Heavy Horses. Although, to his credit, Tull leader Ian Anderson did wisely decide to ditch his codpiece around this time.

Anyway, Tull remained an outstanding live act, as evidenced by their 1978 double disc, Bursting Out, which was recorded during a European jaunt in support of the aforementioned Heavy Horses, from May-June. And it just so happened that the band contained some of the best instrumentalists that have ever passed through the Tull ranks (guitarist Martin Barre, bassist John Glascock, pianist/keyboardist John Evan, drummer Barriemore Barlow, etc.).

And now, Bursting Out has been expanded, in the form of the newly issued 'Inflated Edition,' which is comprised of three CD's (including remixes by Steven Wilson and unreleased recordings, as well as a performance at Madison Square Garden from the tour…plus three DVD's and a book!).

And within, you'll find the finest version of “Sweet Dream” ever issued – which is far more rocking than the original studio version, as well as such additional standouts as "Thick As A Brick," "Locomotive Breath," and a short-but-sweet instrumental version of "Living In The Past."