KREATOR – Hate Über Alles

Legendary German thrashers Kreator have been on a roll for a very long time, the band the razor-wire thrash counterpart to Napalm Death's shocking and long-running late-career resurgence, these guys kicking off with 2001's Violent Revolution and just never looking back. So it's no surprise that the title track gets this record started with a a massive thrashing kick and then a chorus to die for, Kreator having absolutely mastered the art of the vocal hook years ago. They've also got batshit guitar solos mastered, as this song proves before it drops into a crushing halftime anthemic stomp und grind to the finish line. “Killer Of Jesus” then continues the slaughter at almost the exact same tempo, which is perfect, creating this feeling of thrash overpowering thrash overpowering your weak body and mind, while “Crush Of Tyrants” slows things down for a no-less-heavy mid-tempo slugger, with tons of great guitar work both rhythm and solo. “Strongest Of The Strong” shows just how great this band is at creating anthems, the chorus to this one just total perfection, the dynamics as it climaxes, man... Kreator have got this locked down. “Become Immortal” is stunning in its thrash clarity; “Conquer And Destroy” is another blood-pumping anthem, melodies in check, songwriting finesse incredibly fine tuned. Closer “Dying Planet” loses a bit of steam and Sofia Portanet's guest vocals on “Midnight Sun” feel a bit out of place, but that's about the worst I can say about this absolutely fantastic rager of an album.