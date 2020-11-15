LIQUID FLESH - Chair Liquide

This band, from the French Alps, lay down tons of fun death metal here on their second album. “Fun” because the trio spends these 41 minutes paying homage to horror movies of decades past while oozing out Autopsy- and Celtic Frost-lovin’ burblelicous DM of a surprisingly high calibre. Surprising because often when a band takes this aesthetic approach, the music suffers a bit, but these songs are just as serious as anything you’d hope for in a good death metal album, which, when you take into consideration this band features a member of the excellent Epitaphe in their ranks, maybe starts to make sense. So, yes, it’s fun, it’s punked-up, it’s blinders-on, but it’s quality stuff, played with tons of heart and soul.

Songs like the great title track a perfect mix of grinding DM and punk-y grind, nothing here in particular having a super long shelf life or standing out from its peers in a huge way, but within this particular subsect of gory, sewer-drenched, light-hearted death metal, it can be hard to find a record of this quality, both production-wise and songwriting-wise. The band spice things up here and there, like the southern sludge riffing on the closer, “Morbide Divination”, plus, with a song title like “Twin Freaks” you just know you’re gonna like this album if you happen to have a penchant for all things deathly, ghastly, and ghouly.