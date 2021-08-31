LOVEBITES – Glory, Glory, To The World

Fast, fast, and faster. Tokyo’s Lovebites don’t know any better than going pedal to the medal and it’s no different on their new EP Glory, Glory, To The World. Who needs mid-paced, slow tempos when we can just blast the rocket to the sky and forget everything else? It’s not speed for the sake of it as these ladies deliver high quality thrashy power metal with mildly added symphonics.

Lovebites is like if Evil Invaders added orchestral elements to their sound – loud, insane, and technical, with no patience for anything gentle. Vocalist Asami strains her voice at times, but it just adds to the high octane metal gymnastics on display. The guitars are hard hitting and the rhythms addictive. Any power metal fan would do well to pick this up as opener “Glory To The World” is majestic and heroic while “No Time To Hesitate” hits with great aggression and sounds like a battle of good and evil is about to go down. The band likes to trick listeners with peaceful intros, like with “Paranoia”, but it soon explodes into a track that takes on a more thrash metal character. The interplay between the keyboards and the guitars are worth the price of admission alone.

Comparisons will be made to countrymen Galneryus and U.K.’s DragonForce and rightfully so, but Lovebites’ all out, no frills approach and penchant for melody makes them stand out as one of the best power metal has to offer.