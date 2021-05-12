LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Live At Knebworth '76

Filmed on August 21, 1976 in front of over 150,000 people at Knebworth Park in England, Lynyrd Skynyrd had mid-day billing, performing on a beautiful, sunny afternoon, as part of a one-day festival headlined by The Rolling Stones. Previously, this classic footage was only available via the 1996 film Freebird... The Movie, where it was spliced between interviews and other performance clips. Now the complete, unedited concert experience can be enjoyed as it was nearly 45 years ago. Without any grand entrance or fancy introduction, Skynyrd kick off their incredible eleven-song set with “Workin’ For MCA”. The inclusion of lesser-known songs “Searching” and “Travelin’ Man”, as well as a cover of the old Jimmie Rodgers song “T For Texas”, are welcome additions alongside staples “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”. Not your typical frontman, vocalist Ronnie Van Zant is in the zone; very few smiles and minimal audience interaction as he delivers the lyrics, while the band plays on with all their might.

Exclusive to the Blu-ray release of Live At Knebworth ’76 is the full-length documentary, If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd. Originally released in 2018, the 97-minute film is full of vintage photos and videos, as well as the music that put Skynyrd on the map. The movie tells the story of one of the greatest Southern rock bands of all time, beginning with their formation in Jacksonville, Florida, and of course focusing on legendary singer Ronnie Van Zant. Ronnie “took care of the band like a father would a family.” However, he also liked to drink and fight. Guitarist Gary Rossington and producer Al Kooper are the main storytellers throughout this riveting tale. Viewers are taken inside The Hell House – Skynyrd’s rehearsal shack in the swamp, out on the road, and to the fatal crash site in Mississippi. Both informative and entertaining, If I Leave Here Tomorrow truly captures the essence of the “Simple Man”.