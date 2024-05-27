MARTIN POPOFF - VAN HALEN At 50

There have admittedly been quite a few Van Halen books over the years – and in particular, those of the 'photo book variety.' But few have been able to merge both exceptional photography with impeccable research and recounting their entire history as well as the latest entry in Martin Popoff's 'At 50' series, with the arrival of Van Halen at 50.

Having penned countless metal-flavored titles over the years – including great 'album by album' or 'day by day' entries about the top artists of the genre – Popoff keeps his winning streak going with Van Halen at 50. And while it's the Roth and Hagar eras that are expectedly covered most, some of the most interesting parts of the book are the admittedly far from stellar yet intriguing 'Gary Cherone era' (since there's so little info about it), as well as times in which VH went into hiding.

Long-time VH admirers are sure to get a kick out of the book, which also doubles as a thorough history lesson for newcomers. And as with all of Popoff's books, be prepared to go through an intense Van Halen listening phase while reading…and immediately afterwards.