MEXICAN APE-LORD – Burn Pit

Burn Pit is a quick heap of fiery melodic thrash metal from Mexican Ape-Lord. Meliah Rage guitarist Anthony Nichols and crew offer an array of riff progressions and fantastical lyrics in this four track, 20 minute EP.

Jon Hardy’s vocals are filled with a storyteller’s flare – especially on opener “Horrible Folktale”, a lyrically entertaining tale with hard-hitting guitars and drums replete with a modern production and bringing to mind Flotsam And Jetsam. Clocking in at almost 7 minutes, “Snakehead” slithers in with mid-paced cynicism and hits a tribal feel and rhythm that holds a false ending and Hardy’s vocals changes moods adeptly, measuring aggression and melody brilliantly.

Title track “Burn Pit” has the making of a straight ahead rager due to its 3-minute runtime, but it’s a sleek rocker with an organ in the background as nifty guitar work takes charge along with Hardy’s warning in the story of the song. Closer “Keep Hammering” marks an inspirational tone with light chords opening the proceedings sounding like modern Anthrax and muffled vocals burst into wailing guitars and another unique lyrical offering that is just as much interesting as the music itself. Melodic thrash done right and a great way to spend 20 minutes – be sure to check this out!