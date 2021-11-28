MORBID MESSIAH - Disgorged In The Coffin

I absolutely love the name of this Mexico-based death metal band's debut EP, In The Name Of True Death Metal, and that sentiment holds up perfectly on Disgorged In The Coffin (not as good of a name, but, sure), the band racing out of the gates here with a divebombing solo and a raw, early South American DM production sound that hits the spot.

This whole EP hits the spot, clocking in at a perfect 21:48, songs like EP highlight “Rupturing Into Madness” just grinding intensely and intently, raw, bestial, no triggers in sight, and that might make you roll your eyes at me, but, shit, listen to this drum sound and just try to deny the beauty in its authenticity.

“Grinded For The Carnage” shows that the band can explore mid-paced DM with success as well, and “Angel Of Disembowelment” closes things off with a great journey through classic DM, mainly Floridian but a touch of Swedish glory too, although the end result is way uglier than either, again, harkening back to South American extreme trailblazers, Morbid Messiah clearly being in love with the genre as much as we are, the band crafting an EP here that is a must-hear for any death metal fan in 2021.