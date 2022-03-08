MORGUL BLADE - Fell Sorcery Abounds

Ominous blackened soundtrack, courtesy of Philly based outfit that employs synthesizers and an overriding sense of melody. When using the sinister, gremlin vocals it firmly places them within the black metal camp, yet the music has more to do with Viking/power metal, albeit with evil (not happy) intonations. Old-timers might recall late ‘90s one-off "tweeners" like Brimstone (Carving A Crimson Career) and/or Dead Silent Slumber (Entombed In The Midnight Hour). I'd put "He Who Sits Upon The Black Throne Of Angmar" in the same rarefied air. With the Internet/downloads, hopefully this will find its way into more hands/ears.

Elsewhere, there are cleaner voices (including some high pitched/feminine singing, in duet, on "A Last Waltz Of Gevaudan") and more lively (at times, galloping) tempos, apart from the belabored "In The Grip Of The Dark Lord". After a few stylistic detours, the aforementioned phlegm coated tonsils reappear, backed by seemingly incongruous head nodding/toe-tapping rhythms, for short lived (2:37) "Sons Of The Night". Acoustic guitar, violin and a bit of cooing vox atop stomping drums characterizes the likewise timed "Oak In The Mist'.

Back to the gallop, come "The Five Will Ride At Dawn", but while it begins with clean singing, the evil overtones alternate throughout its conclusion. Although it has a momentary lull, easily the most energetic number, start-to-finish. For much of slow paced "The Beacon Must Be Lit!" an echoing voice is utilized, but near the end, things get lively, with heavier vocal and bouncy keyboard section. "Blood Has Been Spilled Tonight" is 2:22 of otherworldly, outer space sound effects. The album culminates with the six minute title track, employing all that has come before, in one composition. There's even a bit of an eerie keyboard bonus, almost a minute after the song "ends".

Not something you hear every day. Certainly worth more investigation. Check it out!