MY DYING BRIDE - Macabre Cabaret

Really not wasting time after March's excellent The Ghost Of Orion full-length, legendary mopesters My Dying Bride are back with this four-song EP, which the band manages to make as epic and value-filled as any album.

The title track is a 10-minute journey through admittedly fairly predictable My Dying Bride territory, but in all the best ways, the band channelling a classic The Angel And The Dark River vibe here, mixed with the best of The Ghost Of Orion. What a great song this is, My Dying Bride proving their doom dominance by casually throwing this out as an EP track. “A Purse Of Gold And Stars” is thespian to the extreme, spoken word and synths and step into the haunted house this way, please. Things “pick up” a bit but this is a pretty subdued song that feels more intro than fully realized track, and it's actually pretty cool, definitely good for an EP. “A Secret Kiss” finds that sweet spot between UK doom and southern rock (what now?), and is awesome, while “Orchestral Shores (Buiksloterkerk Cathedral Mix)” is an appropriate enough closer, solemn, quiet, peaceful, this EP working wonders with a mere four songs, not that we expected anything less from this bunch.