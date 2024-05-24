NEIL YOUNG - Dume

Has there been a rock artist with as many unreleased albums as Neil Young? In case you forgot, beginning in the '70s, it seemed as if every year there was a studio recording that the 'godfather of grunge' would opt to shelve – seemingly on a whim. Case in point, such titles as Homegrown, Hitchhiker, Chrome Dreams, Island In The Sun, Toast, etc.

And while it wasn't an unreleased album per se, the recently issued Dume is an album comprised of tracks recorded for the album that eventually became Zuma in 1975, but also collects tunes that are now seeing the light of day for the first time.

And it's hard to believe that some of these tunes didn't make the cut or were at least rescued on other studio album, especially such kick ass rockers as “Born To Run” (no, not the Bruce Springsteen tune of the same name). Plus, a much more rocking/full-band version of the tune “Ride My Llama” may actually be better than the stripped down rendition on 1979's Rust Never Sleeps. And while such tunes as “Kansas” and “Hawaii” aren't on par with say, “Cortez The Killer,” they are still stoned-out sounding, worthwhile listens for longtime listeners.