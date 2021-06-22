NIGHTFYRE - Shattered Lands

Reviewed the German trio's debut a couple years back favorably. Now a four-song, stop-gap EP. While the initial offering seemed to mimic the sounds of Metallica, this go-round, things take a decidedly more traditional metal focus.

Pick of the litter is "Lady In Black". The call & response titular chorus to bounces on an infectious rhythm that's sure to be a concert staple for years to come. Another clear throated stab at NWOTHM is the "Far From Home" opener. The EP's title cut gets all artsy on us, beginning with snippet of acoustic guitar, then crisp rasp of snare as a lone electrified six-string builds towards crescendo. Eventually, it's all riffing hands on deck and half way through the 5+ minute running time, before the vocals kick in. The parting shot, "Haunted By Fire" possesses a loose, NWOBHM, by way of Metallica (think "Breadfan"), feel. Guess they couldn't completely dismiss their past.