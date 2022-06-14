NWOTHM - New Age of Steel Vol. 1

If you didn't know, there is a YouTube channel called NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal), with over 100,000 subscribers. The channel has been posting many, many bands since 2016, influenced by the ‘80s New Wave of British Heavy Metal, hard rock/glam metal, thrash, speed, prog, and doom. Names who I discovered several years ago, and became favorites of mine were Striker, Enforcer, SkullFist, Night Demon, to Haunt, Roadwolf, Ambush, Eternal Champion, and Satan's Fall.

On this compilation, the selection includes Chile's Merciless Law "Questions", a one man operation with Pancho handling guitars and vocals (he sounds like Mike Vescera), and music is very ‘80s Loudness-ish. From California, (Fili Bibiano's) Fortress "Evermore" is great solid meat and potatoes metal like Malice’s License To Kill. First time hearing Claymorean, "Hunter Of The Damned', female fronted two guitar tandem from Serbia, is in the family with Crystal Viper and Cobra Spell. “Beast Of Hate" is off from The Mad King album (which was in my top ten of 2021), from Greece's Warrior Path. Really like this band with strong vocals, mid-paced rhythms and a blend of traditional and power metals like Gamma Ray and Hammerfall. Rage and Fire, from Portugal, are another new name to me, not into the voice on "Black Wind", music is maybe like older Running Wild. England's Heathen Kings "In The Hall of the Kings" offer that Manowar, Virgin Steele, Attacker epic warlords and warriors to the music and chorus.

Phantom Spell, a side project from Seven Sisters frontman Kyle McNeil, "Keep On Running" immediately brings those NWOBHM twin guitar leads, gallop, and once the voice comes in its Praying Mantis and Uriah Heep from the keyboards and melody. Against Evil are a recent discovery from India, "Speed Demon" brings driving drums and riffs, tight and focused, and a fitting coarse voice. Trevor William Church handles the vocals and all instruments on "Imaginary Borders" from the 2021 Haunt album Beautiful Distraction. Kramp, from Spain, "Speed Of Light" sticks to the program for the genre, female voice works for the music. Screamer’s "Shadow Hunter" off their new live album Live Sacrifice. Boston based Admantis "Fire and Brimstone" is pure Hammerfall’s Glory To The Brave album worship, and its done well.

There are a few dozen of these bands from the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal, and given the genre there are a lot of similarities between many. Pick and choose who you like, just support the new generation, support new music. And thank the Metal Gods for this YouTube channel.