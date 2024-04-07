PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE

Three song EP from the former Iron Maiden singer, he's joined by Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante Pupačić Pupi on guitars, who are also credited for producers and arrangements, recorded in Studio Pupi. First song "Stop the War" was released in 2023 as a single/video, an anti-war anthem with related imagery and lyrics in the video. No, the music is not like those first two Maiden, it's very straight forward heavy metal. Meaty riffs, twin guitars with solo and a melodic break after where Paul gets to use his melodic tone, which he still maintains. More riffs and divebombs on the punchy mid tempo "The Doubt Within" where Di'Anno sticks to his strengths going back and forth between his tougher tone in the verses and melodic side (which will briefly transport you back to early Maiden) for dynamics. Splashes of keyboards also included for another complimenting layer. Horse sounds for the title track, another meat and potatoes fist banger with tougher backing vocals for the chorus. Curious what the full album turns out like, hopefully there are a couple songs like Maiden's "Prodigal Son" and "Strange World" to appreciate more of that from his voice. Speaking of, wouldn't it be cool if he joined his band on tour for a batch of songs from those first two albums.



