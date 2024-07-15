PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE - Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse

Follow-up debut from the three song EP in 2023 from former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse. Recorded in Croatia with completely unknown musicians although credited on the album's artwork are guitarists Madiraca and Pupačić Pupi, it includes a guest appearance from Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate) on bass for six songs.

Video track "Here Comes The Night" captures the essence and energy of Di'Anno, chunky guitars and a straight forward riff and arrangement, a car chase with police, and Paul giving the finger. "Warhorse" title track opens the album with a similar approach, keeping things simple and to the point with the traditional metal guitars, drums, backing gang vocals. Di'Anno's voice much more seasoned with a bit more gravel than his days in Maiden (it was forty years ago), see "Get Get Ready".

"Go" has a splash of more aggressive drums, with a melody part in its foot tapping beat. Some tasty guitars (whammy bar, "The Doubt Within") during "Stop The War" and Paul's vocal reminisce of his time in Maiden. But no, this music is unlike early Iron Maiden with the exception of "Forever Bound" that shows his excellent melodic tone that will bring you right back to "Prodigal Son" or "Strange World".

"Tequila" at just over two minutes is a fun catchy melodic rocker. The Depeche Mode cover of "Precious" is an interesting choice that works and fits amongst the rest of the tracks as a melodic break. Closer "Goin Home" has a bit an old Maiden feel.

Di'Anno went from the streets and a killer behind you, to the Battlezone, now rides the Warhorse into the 2020's.