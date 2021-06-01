PENTRAL - What Lies Ahead Of Us

What Lies Ahead Of Us is the debut full-length from Brazil’s Pentral. The three-piece bring music with a message and ultimately it’s one of hope and overcoming social issues. Pentral is progressive rock / metal that never becomes too heavy and exudes a gentleness that countrymen Angra possess.

Pentral toss in a number of transitions throughout songs, whether it be peaceful, acoustic parts, smooth melodic soloing, to full-on jazzy breakdowns. Singer Victor Lima sings with a sturdy presence, rarely goes for a higher note and mostly keeps to the midrange. “A Gift From God” stands out as a serene, inspirational acoustic ballad accompanied by strings. Lima shines with an emotional vocal performance. Vagner Lima (Victor’s brother) is impressive behind the kit, utilizing different, groovy patterns and serves as the foundation for the Pentral’s progressive music. “All My Wounds” features great chorus work and fits the mold for a single; should go down great in a live setting.

What Lies Ahead Of Us is not an album to play if you need to rage or thrash about. It’s musical and it’s no coincidence that “Pentral” is “Spirit” in Latin. It’s lyrically full of soul and if there’s any skepticism for the guys being able to bring the fire, than the journey taken on 8 minute journey “No Real Colours In Souls” should prove the doubters wrong. Prog fans would be wise to take notice and check out this record.