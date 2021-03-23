SADISTIC DRIVE - Anthropophagy

SADISTIC DRIVE - Anthropophagy

I love the name of this Finnish death metal band's 2018 demo: Street Cannibal Gluttony. Kinda says it all, really, so when opening cut “Serial Cleaner” (seriously, these guys are kings of titles) drops, the scummy, gurgly, burbly DM that oozes out of my speakers is no surprise, but it's certainly welcome, as is the grinding, blasting “Internal Putrefaction”, which nods to early Carcass, and “Worm-Eaten Abomination”, with its atmospheric DM riffing and snail's pace, proving there is a bit of atmosphere to be found amongst the sewage here. 

At 28 minutes, the band knows when to call an album an album, leaving the listener pumped and ready for more, this record hitting all the right spots for the death metal cavemen of 2021, closer “Body Part Puzzle” even almost hinting at some guitar-god heroics as things swirl to a frantic frenzy of a finale. Very solid album, and I'm looking forward to what this band does next, although I'm hoping it's more or less the same, even if a bit of a step forward—I'm talking first-album to second-album Carcass here—would also be awesome, and Sadistic Drive are certainly capable of it.


