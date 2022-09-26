SERPENT SPAWN - Crypt Of Torment

Germany's Blood were one of those bands that always slipped past me, so that seems like good reason to check out this debut EP from Serpent Spawn, made up of a couple Blood/ex-Blood dudes and another scene vet.

And I like what these 15 minutes hold in store for me, although there's little in the way of surprises in this old-school death metal. Mainly we're trudging through the swamps of Florida, with serious nods to older Cannibal Corpse and Malevolent Creation along the way, all guitar squeals and just-beyond-Teutonic-thrash tempos carrying the thrashing death along. It's solid as hell, man, the title track kicking things off with expertise before “Conquering The Trinity” follows it up with some Suffo-loving heaviness. “Carnage Divine” shows a bit of a knack for writing a catchy hook, which is refreshing; “Skinned And Gutted” chugs and grinds so perfectly it deserves an R/C logo stamped on its spine, the band definitely deserving of opening for the aforementioned Suffocation or Malevolent Creation or, yup, Cannibal Corpse as they roll through town.

You've heard it before, you've maybe heard it better, but there's still lots for the DM fanatic to love with this EP.