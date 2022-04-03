SLÆGT – Goddess

Danish blackened heavy metallers Slægt provide a challenging, but worthwhile listen on their fourth full-length and first on Century Media. Beginning as a pure black metal band, the Danes have steadily progressed by adding traditional heavy metal influences and the forceful blend of melodies and staggering aggression culminated in the phenomenal The Wheel in 2018. Backed by a bigger label, Slægt continue to push forward with Goddess – a dissonant and airy record, which brings to mind Voivod.

Keeping at six tracks and 40 minutes was a smart idea as they are not afraid to throw a variety of tempo changes and chaotic rhythms to keep the listeners on the edge of their seat. Asok’s low, almost whispery growls set an unsettling vibe; absolutely love how sinister he is on “Hunt Again”. Opener “Deceived By An Amethyst” features a muffled saxophone in the beginning frames and the track takes on a ‘70s progressive bent with rhythm shuffles and melodic leads. The aforementioned “Hunt Again” jumps through a multitude of hoops from pummeling chaos to wailing lead guitar work with devious riff work. The ending, melodic solo is glorious on a monumental song with a variety of mood changes.

The drumming on “Fealty, Thunder Whip” is phenomenal with this quick hitting, stop and start beat that drives the maniacal riffing. “Stabat Bloody Stabat” is an interesting, short instrumental opening with long notes from an organ before an acoustic guitar takes over which then merges into the momentous 11 minute title track – which illustrates the tactful way the band melds brooding aggression and wondrous melodic leads. They manage to play with a sinister sweetness, which makes them such an intriguing band.

This album is full of mystery with a magnetic pulse to draw listeners of Tribulation, Cloak, In Solitude, and Nite in as this Goddess is worthy of worship.