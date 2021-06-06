SPELLFORGER - Upholders Of Evil

Indonesia's SpellForger are off to a blazing start here with their debut EP, the band laying down pure hellfire blackthrash with surprisingly bright and clean production and songs that may not be too memorable but are certainly powerful.

Check out “Metal Crusaders”' totally ballistic blackthrash attack, tight as can be, and by the time SpellForger follows that up with the manic “Curse Of The Lycans”, blinders on, heads down, just fucking pounding toward the finish line, stopping to ride the horses at around 2:30, it becomes clear that this band is actually on to something special here. I'm, oddly, reminded at times of bands like Carnal Forge, but with a more vicious blackened approach: it's all razor wire and venom, but the production is clear and crisp; the early-Sodom vibe is here but so is the Nifelheim evil.

By the time the absurd opening scream of “Black Spellcrafters” hits the listener's ears here, man, I'm extremely on board for this 21-minute, 6-song release. I'm glad it's not any longer, to be honest, as the short time works wonders for this high-energy and admittedly one-dimensional onslaught. Approved.