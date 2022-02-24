SPIRITS OF FIRE - Embrace The Unknown

Second album by the super group with guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, TSO), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament) on bass, Mark Zonder (Fates Warning) laying down the drums, and joining the crew on vocals this time is Fabio Lione (ex-Rhapsody Of Fire, Angra). Right off the bat from opener "A Second Chance", you will ask yourself, "Damn, I hope Caffery is saving some riffs for Savatage." Second thing is "really, is that the singer for Rhapsody?"

Yes, that's right because Lione all of a sudden has this grit and snarl to his tone that is pleasant surprise. Although, if you have listened to Rhapsody, Fabio has done this type of vocal before from time to time. Moody change too pre-solo where Chris shreds. "Resurrection" is slow and dark at first then switches into a mid-tempo groove, DiGiorgio's bass moves about the arrangement. "Wildest Dreams" a melodic radio rocker where Lione gets back to his recognizable tone.

More prog drum patterns and riffing mix up the beats and delivery for "Into The Mirror". I am feeling much Nevermore vibes in the music and Lione's vocal on "My Confession", but the chorus is all Rhapsody in its grace. Same with "Sea Of Change", equally moody verses as Fabio's voice moves about within his range. "Embrace The Unknown"’s riff could have worked for a Dr. Butcher song. "Hearts In The Sand" riff brings me to the Savatage album Power Of The Night, which of course is a good thing. Last two songs the most melodic with some orchestrations on "Out In The Rain”. 12 songs written like all these guys want to do is celebrate heavy metal.