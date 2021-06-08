STEEL FOX - Red Snow

Brazil’s Steel Fox has been around since 1997, one EP in 2003, one album titled Savagery in 2018. That's a couple big gaps in between year’s active, and consistency. "Dreams Of The Innocent" does kicks off the album all guns blazing with speed/power metal enthusiasm. Plenty of guitars, energetic vocal delivery, and a gritty mix. Steel Fox in the family with ‘80s Vicious Rumors, Helstar, the American speed metal attack, and Ample Destruction era Jag Panzer. And "Blades Of Revenge" screams this.

A melodic vocal begun "Requiem For Revenge" quickly changes course into a mid-pace crunchy headbanger, includes a change for the solo section. Manowar-ish "Hellish March" slows the tempo to reflect the title, and accenting leads. The title track, and "Raging Tides" especially in the vocal delivery and vibrato I hear James Rivera and old Helstar. There is a lot of similarities amongst the ten songs, aggressive delivery and pounding rhythms, see the last four songs. Closer "Night People's Curse" adds backing vocals and twin guitar harmonies.

Not bad, enjoyable, great players, just unfortunate such an inconsistent spotty track record.