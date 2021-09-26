STEEL RATH - Steel Rath

Quality, high energy NWOTHM effort from Brazil. "Battlecry" kicks off the ten song collection, an apt calling card for what's to follow: a mix of Iron Maiden and Teutonic influences, good stuff, all. Thumping bass line of "Soulchasers" (video available online) is augmented by high pitched wail. By contrast, atypical "Warriors Of The Sea" is a lively stab at pirate metal, with gruff intonations. Both provide a diversion from Steel Rath's usual modus operandi. The first 80 seconds, or so, of "Imperium" are voiceless (and a bit of a technical showcase), before settling into a hammer headbanger.

Although the tempo is a step down, "Cursed" rides a sing-along chorus seemingly destined for bigger audiences. It has a similar dynamic change to Maiden's "Sign Of The Cross", although the acoustic guitar finished this one. Gritty rocker "You Die, Stay Dead" sports a great title. The fastest riffs are saved for speed metal "Galactic Hell", punctuated by a few near-falsetto vocal highs! The disc closes with "Rise", utilizing gang vocals, come the chorus.

Despite the wealth of information available on the web, talented bands, unable or unwilling to participate in the online hype sham (especially plenty of old school, analog embracing South American acts) who (sadly) remain undiscovered. Consider this a small flashlight, shining in the darkness.