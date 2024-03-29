SUFFER - Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete

I was expecting this to sound like The Gates Of Slumber for some reason, but instead we get classic, biting Floridian DM from this South Dakota band. They've been around since 1989, but I don't think they've managed to land on my death metal radar until now, with this debut for up-and-coming Wise Blood Records.

Lots of the songs here skirt a wonderful middle ground between the swamps of Morbid Angel's murk and the operating rooms of third-album Carcass; “The Fetching Cranley Gardens” (a later-era-Carcass nod of a song title if I've ever seen one) does both with much skill, but also with much personality, Suffer not really sounding like they're aping either band, instead finding their own niche. I love “Plentiful • Copious • Bountiful”, the song's sharp riffing and slightly moody songwriting totally hitting the spot, and “Inhalent Caustic Foray” follows it up with a nice opening glory-ride guitar solo and then a truly sideways solo later on; I love it, the band taking a big Carcass influence but actually making it their own.

Tons of majestic guitar work here, like on “Carnal Flesh Parade”, the band definitely a cut above the rest when it comes to this. With eight solid tracks, even though every single one of them (!) is within the five-minute mark, things don't get dull at all, only in the last song and a half or so do I maybe start thinking, okay, time for a change of pace here.

But I'm sold, Suffer I'm going to guess finally doing here what they've been gearing up to do for all these years.