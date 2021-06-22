THE LIMIT – Caveman Logic

Now here’s a supergroup worth some attention! Featuring legendary Pentagram singer Bobby Liebling, former The Stooges bassist Jimmy Recca and Testor’s Sonny Vincent, The Limit present, well, an unlimited amount of raw, punkish rock ‘n’ roll in their aptly titled debut Caveman Logic.

With the main players nearing the age of 70, the music is played with a youthful vigor and Bobby delivers a tone sometimes sarcastic and almost acts like a narrator talking through the lyrics that are often attention-grabbing and sometimes humorous. There is no dawdling or messing around; each of the 12 tracks hovers around the 3-minute mark save for a couple exceptions, most notably the almost 5-minute socially critical and mostly traditional rocker “Fleeting Thoughts”. “These Days” acknowledges how these men are aging and have seen friends pass on with Bobby lamenting, “I just can’t buy a thrill these days.”

The bass work is top notch, providing thumping grooves and head nodders that would go over great in a club setting. The guitar snarls about and works brilliantly with Liebling’s vocal delivery, especially in the romper, “Kitty Gone”. The bluesy feel of closer "Enough's Enough" is a welcome addition to this collection of rattlers too. Caveman Logic is a fun record; these veterans are still chocked full of exuberance and attitude and that alone makes it worth listening.