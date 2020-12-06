THERAPY? – So Much For The 30 Year Plan

Neither the title, or cover image, scream rock biography; but this is the authorized tale of Ireland’s Therapy? A 272-page paperback, complete with 24 glossy pages of color and black & white photos, written by UK music journalist Simon Young. Given unrestricted access to the Therapy? archives, Young conducted over 70 hours of interviews between 2019 and 2020 to gather material for this informative book.

Beginning in 1989, Therapy? “had no master plan, but wanted to release a single,” admits bassist Michael McKeegan. The band’s early financial struggles are well-detailed, “We’d eat cornflakes out of the box, a loaf of bread, and coleslaw,” recalls frontman Andy Cairns. The grunge movement was Therapy?’s saviour, signing to A&M Records in 1992; a move seen “as a mass betrayal,” causing the trio to “lose a lot of friends.” In 1994, the release of the Troublegum album, which would go on to sell over a million copies, put Therapy? on the map. So much so, that Sharon Osbourne invited Therapy? to record a cover of “Iron Man” with Ozzy for the Nativity In Black tribute album. Despite their success on both sides of the Atlantic, Therapy? drummer Fyfe Ewing was barely on speaking terms with vocalist / guitarist Cairns who, “developed quite a healthy drug habit and was drinking a bottle of Absolut Vodka every day,” finding it “very difficult to deal with the pressure.” By 1996, Fyfe quit the band. Graham Hopkins is named the new drummer, and Therapy? support Ozzy on his Retirement Sucks Tour in North America.

Nothing lasts forever and in 1998, Therapy?’s record label, A&M, was in the process of closing down. The next year, drummer Hopkins broke his arm, and the band endures a “soul-destroying period.” As 2001 rolls around, Graham leaves the group and is replaced by sticksman Neil Cooper, who would also break his arm. 2004 saw Therapy? play Russia for the first time. But in 2008, Andy developed a “physically and mentally crippling” fear of death, in addition to suffering a despair-ridden mid-life crisis. He would go on to record a couple of solo albums, and in 2016 Therapy? finally played the prestigious Wacken Open Air in Germany, followed by an acoustic tour.

15 studio albums in 30 years. Throughout all their ups and downs, Therapy? never stopped writing and recording. Fans will certainly appreciate the numerous origins of songs, as well as lyrical influences and meanings, divulged in So Much For The 30 Year Plan. While reading about the making of an album, it makes you want to listen to it again. And the honesty is unflinching! For example, Andy regrets including “Tramline” on 1998’s Semi-Detached album. “Hate Kill Destroy” was recorded with the band completely naked! “There are a number of creative duds on Shameless (from 2001),” admits Cairns. Towards the end, Andy confesses, “I’ve never taken anti-depressants… it would strip a piece of reality away from me, and I don’t want that.” After the release of each album, the author pulls numerous quotes from media reviews, which tends to get a tad monotonous. Much like the roller coaster ride that has been Therapy?’s career, So Much For The Thirty Year Plan has the reader hanging on for dear life at some points, while other moments allow you to catch your breath.