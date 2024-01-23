VAN HALEN - The Collection II

More seasoned metalheads certainly remember the fierce "David Lee Roth vs. Van Hagar" debate that seemed to hit its peak in 1986 when both factions issued hit albums and launched standing room only tours – Eat 'Em and Smile and 5150, respectively. And if I were to be brutally honest, I 100% belonged in the DLR camp. But looking back nowadays, I can certainly appreciate the Van Hagar era more so – which gets another musical looksee now in the form a box set entitled The Collection II.

Collecting all of VH's 1986-1995 studio albums – 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812, 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and 1995's Balance – we also get an extra disc of non-LP tunes (however, 1993's Live: Right Here, Right Now is nowhere to be found, which for many years, was the sole VH live album).

And all the standout tunes that rocked arenas during Sammy Hagar's tenure in the band are included – “Why Can't This Be Love,” “Dreams,” “When It's Love,” “Poundcake,” “Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do),” etc.

While these sort of VH box sets are certainly fine n' dandy, it would be nice if – preferably sooner rather than later – the VH vaults receive a proper looking/listening through, and collections of unreleased gems finally see the light of day.