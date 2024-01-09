VISIONS OF MORPHEUS – Lost Within

Lost Within is the debut full-length from Ottawa newcomers Visions Of Morpheus. Formed in 2021, the four-piece brings a steady diet of power prog on solid, though overly long debut. According to the band, they draw “inspiration from the Greek God of Dreams, Morpheus” – hence the band name.

Vocalist / guitarist Jeff Pearson has a striking resemblance to D.C. Cooper and Images Of Eden’s Gordon Tittsworth vocally and his performance elevates the material. Second track “Catharsis” sounds like a lost Royal Hunt song. The tracks are interspersed with instrumental breaks, keys, and soft symphonic parts. The guitars are however the main focus mixing major-chorded melodies and neo-classical bravado. The choruses are mostly high-powered that accentuate the driving rhythms and interplay between the guitars and keyboards.

Visions Of Morpheus hit their stride on the brooding “Ghost” and when they let loose on “Outrun The Past” – the dueling guitar / keyboard solo to close out the track shows the talent these guys possess. The title track also plays into the weirdness of dreams and how chaotic they can be and the music takes that same path. There’s a certain finality to “Medusa” and should have been the closer – it takes the edge of the following two songs – “Watch The World Burn” and “Eye Of The Storm”.

Overall, this is promising power / prog metal. Give it a look!