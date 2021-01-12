WRITHING - Eternalised In Rot

Cool in-and-out two-song 7” here from Australia’s Writhing, Blood Harvest introducing the death metal band to the world in true teaser fashion.

And it works, opener “Void Of Derision” spitting out a DM murk and grinding stomp that takes us through the caves, through outer space, and through some more mysterious realms, sort of like Gorguts just before Obscura dropped. The title track plows forth almost like early Roadrunner DM but with a touch of modern Blood Incantation-ish ambition to it as well, although moreso in general spirit than any particular technical reference points. The production on these two tracks is quite good, although the bass drums are frustrating, each computer clack clicking a bit too digital to create the gut-punch a good DM kick drum sound needs. But talk about minor squabbles; in the face of what is some pretty seriously well-done and far-reaching death metal, especially for a young band, I’ll take it. I suspect if they explore the various shades and hues they already do so well even more next time out, their debut full-length is going to be a scorcher.