BravePicks 2017 - CAVALERA CONSPIRACY's Psychosis #21
December 11, 2017, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY – Psychosis (Napalm)
Viciousness personified! Brothers Max & Igor Cavalera’s fourth album Psychosis is their most crushing album to date under the Cavalera Conspiracy moniker. A "psychotic" mix of death metal, thrash metal, and groove metal, Psychosis is the Conspiracy's best to date and rightly secures a spot on our countdown.
Max’s enthusiasm was apparent in Greg Prato’s feature story saying, “I’m really excited - we hit a really cool nerve on this one. I was always really into the idea of the mixing of death metal and thrash metal. It’s a really cool blend that not a lot of people do. We did it back in the day with records like Schizophrenia, Underneath The Remains, and Arise. Even Nailbomb is a little bit like that. But I like when bands did that - like Pestilence did some of that, and I think a little bit like Exhumed and even Entombed a little bit. But it’s a really cool idea that we went full-on, on this album. Almost all the songs have this crazy, cool, retro vibe. The sounds kind of remind us of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s, but with the sound of right now - like noise and stuff like Full of Hell and Nails. I’m really excited. We were produced by Arthur Rizk, who is a friend of ours and is an upcoming producer. He did a great job on the record. It was fun working with him. I loved what he did with Power Trip, Inquisition, and Code Orange. Those are three fantastic records that he just produced. And he went on and did a great job for Psychosis. He worked his butt off and it sounds great. I’m very happy that we worked with Arthur on this one.”
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)