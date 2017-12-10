BravePicks 2017 - MOONSPELL's 1755 #22
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
22) MOONSPELL – 1755 (Napalm)
For album number 12, Portuguese metallers Moonspell presented an album in their native language for the first time. Frontman Fernando Ribeiro unearthed 1755, a concept album detailing the earthquake that decimated Lisbon and the city’s rebirth from the devastation. Clad in tattered clothes and expressions in the promotional photos, Moonspell delivered their ensemble of Goth metal with an added layer of aggression to punctuate the frightening emotion of seeing a nation crumble all in the band’s native tongue. Certainly an interesting leap for Moonspell, but it works and rightfully earns its spot at #22.
As Ribeiro told Carl Begai in a BraveWords feature story, “It's very important that we feel good about ourselves when we release an album, and when we have a 25 year career that continues to grow it's important to make and keep that creative vow. We have a common goal, a project, a concept, and that's really what keeps everything in motion. There was some material that we wrote for 1755 that we didn't use, but we might pick that up for our next album. We've kind of always entertained the idea of doing an album in Portuguese, and we've been waiting for the right time and the right concept."
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)