BravePicks 2017 - WITCHERY's I Am Legion #20
December 12, 2017, 3 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
20) WITCHERY – I Am Legion (Century Media)
Primal Swedish blackened thrash – that is Witchery’s I Am Legion – the brood wasting no time releasing another platter of rifffing intensity after 2016’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service. After not releasing anything in a 6 year span, they now have two in back-to-back years and we couldn’t be happier about it. After being quiet for so long the creative juices are flowing. So keep the hits comin’ Witchery because we are ready as I Am Legion’s kicks off the top 20 of BravePicks 2017.
In his review for I Am Legion, scribe Chris Tighe wrote, “What stands out though is the quality of the writing. The album is littered with memorable riffs, choruses and lead breaks ... take a listen to the mid-section riff change on ‘Dry Bones’ and try not to headbang. Good luck to that."
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)