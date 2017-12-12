BravePicks 2017 - WITCHERY's I Am Legion #20

Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!

'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!

BravePicks 2017

20) WITCHERY – I Am Legion (Century Media)