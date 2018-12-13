BravePicks 2018 – IHSAHN's Ámr #18
18) IHSAHN – Ámr (Candlelight / Spinefarm)
Ámr, a simple title for a progressive and powerful listen from the Emperor legend Ihsahn. As with all of his solo albums to date, Ámr possesses its own unique atmosphere; a palpable sense of tension and unease that infuses even the album’s most melodic moments with heightened drama and otherworldly menace. But despite its often claustrophobic feel, this is very much an album of beautifully crafted and shrewdly arranged songs. Although as dark and intense as anything he has conjured before, both the depth of sonic texture and the clarity of his overarching vision are more impressive than ever.
2018 brings the arrival of Ihsahn’s seventh solo album, Ámr. Another immersive and frequently disorientating eruption of refined and absorbing progressive extreme metal, it echoes the meticulous precision and structural simplicity of 2016’s widely acclaimed Arktis. Album while taking Ihsahn’s music somewhere entirely new, where the hiss and throb of old school analogue synths dominate and the atmosphere is airless and oppressive. Once again percussively propelled by long-time drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen and with a blistering guest solo from Opeth’s Fredrik Akesson on Arcana Imperii, Ámr is another evolutionary leap from one of metal’s most remorselessly forward-thinking protagonists.
