BravePicks 2019 - SABATON's The Great War #17

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

17) SABATON – The Great War (Nuclear Blast)

Strap on your helmets and dive into the trenches! Swedish soldiers Sabaton stomped to the beats of a 100 years ago with The Great War. A musical journey throughout the travails of World War I, the Swedes brilliantly detailed the gruesomeness and emotional gravity of the effort. Of course there the fist-pumping anthems and bouncing melodies we’ve come to love Sabaton for, but it’s done with respect and there’s a cloud of doom over this war-torn period. The Great War triumphantly takes its place at the #17 position! Scribe Nick Balazs praised The Great War and in his review remarked: “Since the magnificent Carolus Rex, musically Sabaton has fired out solid, but ultimately unremarkable records with 2014’s Heroes and 2017’s The Last Stand. Timing has seemed to align perfectly with November 2018 being the 100 year anniversary since the end of World War I and what better way to recognize this distinction than with an album detailing the event. The Great War digs Sabaton out of the trenches of mediocrity and into the fields of greatness. “Single ‘Fields Of Verdun’ is one of the best speedsters they have every constructed and the closing two, ‘The End Of The War To End All Wars’ the curveball surprise of ‘In Flanders Fields’ provide a depth of great emotion and melancholy that echoes the horrors that were inflicted on the battlefield. The former features bone-chilling orchestration and epic instrumentation and vocals while the latter is a 2 minute emotional outro done by a choir. An incredibly moving moment to end the proceedings. A strong 38 minutes of music, Sabaton has righted the ship and will make current fans happy and to listeners who have always been dismissive of them: take notice!”