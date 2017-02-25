SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "Pisses Me Off"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offers an inside look at the song "Pisses Me Off" below.

Caffery: "'Pisses Me Off' oddly enough wound up being a commercial radio single! I still think this song hasn't seen its peak!

I wrote this song late one night actually right where I am now. I came home from the city band house and was writing one weekend. I can't remember exactly what it was that got to me that day but I just remember saying to myself 'Everything Pisses Me Off!' I just said it a few times and then said it in rhythm then wrote the riff. When I returned to the city I mapped out the song which includes a 6-part musical counterpoint as an intro. If you listen closely you can hear David Z Rock sneak in 'Big Bottom' from Spinal Tap on the bass!

The lyrics kinda wrote themselves. There could have been 100 verses. My dear friend Kemp Muhl was with me as I was tracking some of the verses and she finished a few lines. I don't see Kemp much these days, other than on TV in Maybelline commercials! Her and her fiancé Sean Lennon have a really cool band called Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger. I recorded another version of this song in 2007. That will get posted as this journey continues.

I'm pretty sure most all of you have something that pisses you off these days!"

