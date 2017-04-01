SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On W.A.R.P.E.D Solo Album - "Piece Be With You"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at his rendition of "Piece Be With You" below.

Caffery: "The next song on the W.A.R.P.E.D. CD is called 'Piece Be With You'. Of course there are multiple meanings and I spelled it 'Piece' because of the firearms meaning!

I got the inspiration for this song actually from a story about a policeman in New York City who was gunned down trying to stop a robbery. He was young and just married with a small child and I thought the story was heartbreaking at the time. It still is.

The gunshot in the beginning I recorded myself with a shotgun outside my home in New York State. Yes it's legal to fire it there!

For the story on the CD it is now a soldier. Gunned down in battle. His young wife and child are crying at his grave in the rain. He is watching them from the spirit world. He basically returns to the battlefield in spirit form to avenge his own death.

This is one of my favorite songs on the war CD. It has so many layers and grooves. It is also one of my favorite guitar solos. I didn't work this solo out really. I did a few takes and we picked one. The ride out solo was a one take thing. The entire song I had a track where I was just playing lead constantly and we mixed in little. It's and pieces all over...

Usual suspects... Jeff Plate on the drums... David Z on bass. There's a really cool robot drone loop in the intro and verses that helps create a pretty spooky mood! The falsetto spirit voices I sang were fun too!

'Piece be with you...it means a lot (not) when your're six feet under!'

Peace!"

