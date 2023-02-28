10 Easy Piano Songs To Learn Right Now

If you're learning to play the piano, you understand that consistent practice in all of the components of music is crucial, not just reading the notes perfectly. Why not motivate yourself to practice more often using easy piano songs that you already know from your playlist? Choosing a familiar favorite gives you a clear goal to work toward, and your improvement is more evident because you know how the pieces are supposed to sound. You can build your confidence and skill simultaneously while challenging yourself and enjoying your practice time.

Learn To Play Easy Piano Songs From Every Genre

Whether you look forward to astounding your audience with technical mastery or rocking out with a band on stage, playing piano well requires a serious commitment to consistent practice and a willingness to stretch your limits (and make lots of mistakes!) However, practicing your instrument doesn't always have to be a tiresome experience. Reward your work on scales and technique by finding easy piano songs that are fun and accessible while challenging you to emulate the style of familiar tunes.

Rock and Pop

From contemporary hits to classic favorites, you can find piano sheet music for your favorite bands, even if the songs are written initially for traditional rock and roll instruments like the guitar. Some of the best songs for piano have catchy melodies that make it fun to sing while you play:

● "Submarines," by The Lumineers

● "Driver's License," by Olivia Rodriguez

● "Blinding Lights," by The Weeknd

● "Right Where You Left Me," by Taylor Swift

● "Hallelujah," by Leonard Cohen

Film Scores and T.V. Theme Songs

Relive your favorite moments with soundtracks from popular movies. Because soundtracks vividly capture the emotional components of film narratives, playing easy piano arrangements of these pieces allows you to practice your expressive piano playing while you're still a beginner.

● "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from the classic film "The Wizard of Oz"

● "A Million Dreams" from the musical "The Greatest Showman"

● "Be Our Guest" from the animated "Beauty and the Beast"

● "Sadness and Sorrow" from the Anime "Naruto"

● "Wednesday Plays the Cello ("Paint it Black")" from the T.V. show "Wednesday"

Classical

Bartolomeo Cristofori invented the modern piano circa 1700, and J.S. Bach was an early adopter of his "clavicembalo col piano e forte," or "harpsichord that plays loud and soft." Abridged versions of classical compositions provide excellent starting points for students learning to play music, and you can find many arrangements of classical compositions as easy piano songs.

● "Air on the G String" by Johann Sebastian Bach

● "Moonlight Sonata," by Ludvig von Beethoven

● "Canon in D," by Johann Pachelbel

● "Clair de Lune," by Claude Debussy

● "18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini," by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Perform Easy Piano Songs for Friends and Family

While you may feel uncomfortable playing for an audience at the beginning of your piano journey, performing for others is crucial to your growth as a musician. To alleviate some of your nervousness, choose easy piano songs your audience will recognize and enjoy while you play. If you've selected pieces that motivate you to practice consistently, you're more prepared to perform confidently and skillfully in front of an audience. No need to wait for a formal recital to have fun playing your favorite piano songs for your favorite people.